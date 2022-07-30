DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives $131.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock opened at $82.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $72,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,700 shares in the company, valued at $10,135,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total transaction of $266,332.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $72,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,135,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,627 shares of company stock valued at $676,977 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

