Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Target Price to $42.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of Trinseo from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Trinseo from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $12.30 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.59.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.35. Trinseo has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $61.63.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 7.37%. Analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $130,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,625,044 shares in the company, valued at $331,765,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 202.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 233.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

