Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cheuvreux lowered Eutelsat Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eutelsat Communications from €12.00 ($12.24) to €12.65 ($12.91) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.83.

Eutelsat Communications Stock Down 4.0 %

ETCMY opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Eutelsat Communications has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

