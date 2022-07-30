Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Price Target to CHF 62

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 61 to CHF 62 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JBAXY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 62 to CHF 61 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 65 to CHF 60 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 74 to CHF 63 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.13.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance

JBAXY stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $14.73.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

