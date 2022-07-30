Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $65.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. HSBC boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.41.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

KO stock opened at $64.17 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $278.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.30.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after buying an additional 8,961,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after buying an additional 9,884,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,003,000 after buying an additional 1,374,105 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after buying an additional 7,800,237 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.