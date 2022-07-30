Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the June 30th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 230.0 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DWVYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,800 ($33.73) to GBX 2,690 ($32.41) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of DWVYF stock remained flat at $32.00 during trading hours on Friday. Derwent London has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.85.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

