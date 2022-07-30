Decentral Games Trading Up 28.1% This Week (DG)

Decentral Games (DG) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $44.80 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for $0.0825 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.07 or 0.00612541 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00015531 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 544,686,282 coins and its circulating supply is 543,385,859 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

