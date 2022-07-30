Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Update

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the June 30th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,713,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DANOY. Berenberg Bank raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Danone from €58.00 ($59.18) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danone from €56.00 ($57.14) to €58.00 ($59.18) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danone from €51.00 ($52.04) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DANOY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.07. 270,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,610. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Danone has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $15.38.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.