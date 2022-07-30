Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the June 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Trading Up 1.6 %

CYRBY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.51. 3,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,320. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $963.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.95.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial properties in Brazil. The company also engages in the leasing, management, and construction of properties; and the provision of consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names.

