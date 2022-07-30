Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Short Interest Up 147.5% in July

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,900 shares, a growth of 147.5% from the June 30th total of 235,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 663,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. 440,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,745. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.36. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. As a group, research analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

