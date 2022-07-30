Crust Shadow Price Hits $0.0122 on Major Exchanges (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Shadow has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $13,201.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crust Shadow has traded up 20.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crust Shadow alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,608.15 or 0.99943296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003931 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00130637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00032888 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

About Crust Shadow

Crust Shadow is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin.

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Shadow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Shadow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Shadow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Shadow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.