Credit Suisse Group Lowers Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target to $27.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SFM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $32,592.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,624 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,848.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $32,592.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,848.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $59,005.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,272 shares in the company, valued at $705,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,198 shares of company stock worth $772,247 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

