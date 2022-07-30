Credit Suisse Group Cuts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $84.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.21.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.12.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

