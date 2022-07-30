Craig Hallum Trims MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Target Price to $87.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.09.

NYSE MTZ opened at $78.93 on Tuesday. MasTec has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.70.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MasTec will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

