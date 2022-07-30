Cowen Trims F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Target Price to $208.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $212.00 to $208.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FFIV. Bank of America lowered F5 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of F5 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $197.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $209.36.

Shares of FFIV opened at $167.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.54 and its 200-day moving average is $184.86. F5 has a 12 month low of $142.43 and a 12 month high of $249.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that F5 will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,394.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,394.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total value of $164,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $613,144. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in F5 by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,834,000 after buying an additional 416,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in F5 by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,932,000 after buying an additional 517,198 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in F5 by 14.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,955,000 after buying an additional 237,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 1,216.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $237,964,000 after buying an additional 1,052,330 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

