Cowen Boosts Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Price Target to $31.50

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen to $31.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CVLG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Covenant Logistics Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ CVLG opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $522.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80. Covenant Logistics Group has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $34.80.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.32. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.10%.

Institutional Trading of Covenant Logistics Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 568,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 369,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 108,870 shares during the period. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Covenant Logistics Group

(Get Rating)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.