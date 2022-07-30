Covesting Trading Up 14.3% Over Last Week (COV)

Covesting (COV) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. Over the last week, Covesting has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One Covesting coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000728 BTC on exchanges. Covesting has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and $28,591.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,999.62 or 0.99959818 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004735 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003932 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00130787 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00032882 BTC.
- Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004396 BTC.
About Covesting
Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 18,866,825 coins and its circulating supply is 16,886,825 coins. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting.
Buying and Selling Covesting
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.