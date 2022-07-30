COVA (COVA) Achieves Market Cap of $73,346.74

COVA (COVA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded up 32% against the US dollar. COVA has a total market capitalization of $73,346.74 and approximately $70.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get COVA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,526.42 or 0.99985209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00131091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00033250 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004370 BTC.

About COVA

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

COVA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.