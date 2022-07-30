Corrado Advisors LLC Acquires 57 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,880,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS traded up $4.28 on Friday, reaching $333.39. 2,111,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,417. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

