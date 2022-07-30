Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CRBP opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 911,491 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,029,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 274,217 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 435,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 116,617 shares during the period. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

