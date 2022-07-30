Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,400 shares, a growth of 98.2% from the June 30th total of 248,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 144.8 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of CTTAF traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $143.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average is $77.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Further Reading

