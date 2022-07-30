ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

ConnectOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.44. The stock had a trading volume of 157,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.60. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 39.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,958.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

