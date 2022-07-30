Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given New $33.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.38.

Confluent Stock Performance

CFLT opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Confluent has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.10.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 32,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $618,621.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,456,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,212,317.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $384,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 32,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $618,621.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,456,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,212,317.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,547 shares of company stock valued at $485,245. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter worth $796,000. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Confluent by 48.2% in the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Confluent by 12.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 137,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 37.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Stories

