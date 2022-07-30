Compass Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,879 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 26,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 166,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.41.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

