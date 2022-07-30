Compass Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $134.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

