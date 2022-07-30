Compass Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,347 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 147.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after buying an additional 2,984,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,222,027,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
KO opened at $64.17 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.30. The firm has a market cap of $278.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.
In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.41.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
