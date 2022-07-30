Compass Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 25,413 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Altria Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,474 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 211,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MO opened at $43.86 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Cowen decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

