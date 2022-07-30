Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $542,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Macquarie cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

Insider Activity at Comcast

Comcast Price Performance

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $37.52 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $170.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

