Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.44-3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 0.5 %

COLM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.01. 508,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,212. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.01. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

COLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Insider Activity

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 523.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

