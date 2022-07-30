Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) Price Up 12.6% This Week

Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last week, Club Atletico Independiente has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Club Atletico Independiente has a market cap of $249,820.47 and $47,989.00 worth of Club Atletico Independiente was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Club Atletico Independiente coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,608.15 or 0.99943296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003931 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00130637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00032888 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Club Atletico Independiente Coin Profile

CAI is a coin. Club Atletico Independiente’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,888 coins. The official website for Club Atletico Independiente is clubaindependiente.com.ar. Club Atletico Independiente’s official Twitter account is @cai_today and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cai.Today is a decentralized betting platform. Users can only use the encrypted currency that is approved by CAI.TODAY to bet, no fiat money involved. The platform firstly issues ETH as the encrypted currency in circulation. Any other encrypted currencies that want to be in circulation have to be voted by users who have CAI Token issued by the platform. Anonymity promised by blockchain can help users join betting in a more secure way. “

