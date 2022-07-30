Clover Finance Price Reaches $0.43 (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $111.64 million and $50.08 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded up 22.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.95 or 0.00603135 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014964 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00035253 BTC.
About Clover Finance
Clover Finance (CLV) uses the hashing algorithm. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,975,397 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Clover Finance
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars.
