Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) shares rose 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.93 and last traded at $38.34. Approximately 15,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 487,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 288.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.16). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.91 million. Analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.354 dividend. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,084.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $7,715,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after buying an additional 204,217 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 473,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,292,000 after buying an additional 199,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after buying an additional 136,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,595,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after buying an additional 106,426 shares during the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.