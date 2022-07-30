ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Short Interest Down 49.0% in July

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the June 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CEM remained flat at $33.41 during trading on Friday. 64,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,387. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth $102,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth $235,000.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

