Citigroup Raises Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Price Target to GBX 616

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from GBX 591 ($7.12) to GBX 616 ($7.42) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 990 ($11.93) to GBX 1,010 ($12.17) in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.86) to GBX 1,175 ($14.16) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 610 ($7.35) to GBX 625 ($7.53) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.17) to GBX 1,020 ($12.29) in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $889.20.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Drax Group Price Performance

Shares of DRXGF stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. Drax Group has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.