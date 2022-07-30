Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Short Interest Update

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,890,000 shares, an increase of 110.4% from the June 30th total of 3,750,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,740 shares of company stock worth $20,621,935. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cigna

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Performance

NYSE:CI traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $275.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.38. Cigna has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $282.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.28.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

