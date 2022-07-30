Chonk Market Cap Reaches $72,818.41 (CHONK)

Chonk (CHONK) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last seven days, Chonk has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. Chonk has a market capitalization of $72,818.41 and $253.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chonk coin can now be bought for about $1.87 or 0.00007804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,922.67 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00130848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00032891 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Chonk Profile

Chonk is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance.

Chonk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

