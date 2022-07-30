China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.35

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and traded as low as $11.14. China Shenhua Energy shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 12,716 shares trading hands.

China Shenhua Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82.

China Shenhua Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.3115 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.39%. This is a positive change from China Shenhua Energy’s previous dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. China Shenhua Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.37%.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

