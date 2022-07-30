China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Short Interest Up 111.1% in July

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

China CITIC Bank Price Performance

CHCJY remained flat at $8.63 during trading on Friday. 12 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974. China CITIC Bank has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49.

Get China CITIC Bank alerts:

China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter.

China CITIC Bank Dividend Announcement

China CITIC Bank Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%.

(Get Rating)

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China CITIC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China CITIC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.