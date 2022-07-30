Chimpion (BNANA) Market Cap Hits $43.30 Million

Chimpion (BNANA) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00005685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $43.30 million and $119,163.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chimpion

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion.

Chimpion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

