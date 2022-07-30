Chia Network (XCH) Achieves Market Cap of $241.16 Million

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.82 or 0.00602554 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002214 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00014797 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00035174 BTC.
Chia Network Coin Profile
Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project.
Buying and Selling Chia Network
