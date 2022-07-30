Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Sells $203,896.98 in Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 4,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $203,896.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,753 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,912.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. Chemung Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.52. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 29.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemung Financial in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

