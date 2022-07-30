Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,434. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $51.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

CAKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 7.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

