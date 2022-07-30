Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Releases Earnings Results

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Century Communities had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Century Communities Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CCS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.17. 468,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,671. Century Communities has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.47. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCS. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 20.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 109,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 125.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after buying an additional 72,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.