CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 321,078 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.43% of CDK Global worth $24,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth about $30,443,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDK opened at $54.76 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. CDK Global had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 28.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDK shares. Barrington Research lowered CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDK Global in a report on Sunday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

