Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.44

Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.44 and traded as low as $29.75. Carpenter Technology shares last traded at $31.12, with a volume of 385,187 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CRS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,980,000 after acquiring an additional 883,239 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,174,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,287,000 after buying an additional 116,980 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,610,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,604,000 after buying an additional 348,004 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,014,000 after buying an additional 368,093 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,237,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,931,000 after buying an additional 213,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

