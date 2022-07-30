Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CCL. UBS Group dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.98.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.15. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.80) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 267,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 71,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 152,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Stories

