Cardano Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.62 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00002211 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $17.62 billion and approximately $1.25 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00102096 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00036361 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00018328 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00239788 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00039754 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,739,028,516 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.