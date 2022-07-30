Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,750,000 after purchasing an additional 890,874 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,993,000 after purchasing an additional 91,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $528,618,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,074,000 after purchasing an additional 271,792 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,604 shares of company stock worth $4,540,199 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.60.

Shares of COF stock opened at $109.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $98.54 and a one year high of $177.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

