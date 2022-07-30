Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,410 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,731,000. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $263.46 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.77.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

