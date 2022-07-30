Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the June 30th total of 148,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Canadian Palladium Resources Stock Up 4.8 %
Canadian Palladium Resources stock traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.05. The company had a trading volume of 112,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,216. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 0.05 and its 200-day moving average is 0.06. Canadian Palladium Resources has a fifty-two week low of 0.04 and a fifty-two week high of 0.11.
About Canadian Palladium Resources
