Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the June 30th total of 148,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Canadian Palladium Resources Stock Up 4.8 %

Canadian Palladium Resources stock traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.05. The company had a trading volume of 112,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,216. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 0.05 and its 200-day moving average is 0.06. Canadian Palladium Resources has a fifty-two week low of 0.04 and a fifty-two week high of 0.11.

About Canadian Palladium Resources

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America and Europe. The company holds 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Gerow Township, Ontario, Canada; and Tisová and TGER cobalt-copper properties located in Europe.

